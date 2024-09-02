Daavudi Song: NTR Jr & Janhvi Kapoor ignite dance floors on Sept 4

Get ready to groove! The highly anticipated film ‘Devara’ is turning up the heat with the release of its newest dance track, “Daavudi,” on September 4th. This electrifying single, composed by the renowned Anirudh Ravichander, is set to take the excitement surrounding the film to a whole new level.

With the grand release of ‘Devara’ just around the corner on September 27th, the makers are pulling out all the stops to keep fans hooked. The latest buzz comes in the form of a sizzling poster for “Daavudi,” featuring the dynamic duo of NTR Jr. and Janhvi Kapoor. This track promises to be a dance anthem that will set the screen ablaze.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

The poster itself is a visual treat—NTR Jr., known as the “Man of Masses,” exudes confidence and style in a black shimmery outfit, while Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a white skirt paired with a blingy top. Their chemistry is palpable, and it’s clear that this track will be impossible to ignore. The first glimpse alone is enough to get fans hyped, with the promise of a song that will ignite the dance floor and add an extra dose of energy to the film’s soundtrack.

The excitement doesn’t stop there. The makers took to social media to share the news, writing, “It’s going to be a sure shot Whistle worthy madness in every beat. #Daavudi on Sept 4th #Devara #DevaraOnSep27th.” This announcement has only added to the anticipation, as fans eagerly await the full release of the track.

Anirudh Ravichander, the musical genius behind “Daavudi,” had previously teased the title of this third single on his social media, sparking a wave of excitement among fans. With two other singles already released, each showcasing different sides of NTR Jr.’s character—from intense and action-packed to romantic and soulful—”Daavudi” is set to highlight his dance prowess and bring a fresh, vibrant flavor to the film’s music.

As the countdown to ‘Devara: Part 1’ continues, all eyes are on NTR Jr., Janhvi Kapoor, and this latest musical offering. Directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram presenting, this film is shaping up to be a blockbuster, and “Daavudi” is just the latest piece of the puzzle that fans can’t wait to see unfold.