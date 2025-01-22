‘Daaku Maharaaj’ set for pan-India release: Hindi version hits screens on THIS date

After making waves in Tollywood, the blockbuster ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ is all ready to captivate audiences across India.

The makers have officially announced that the Hindi-dubbed version of this period action entertainer will hit theaters nationwide on January 24, 2025.

Advertisement

Superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna, who headlines the film, expressed his excitement about its Hindi release. “The love and response from fans have been truly humbling. ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ is a film close to my heart. And, I am happy that it’s now reaching a wider audience across India. I can’t wait for Hindi-speaking fans to experience this larger-than-life spectacle on the big screen,” he shared.

Advertisement

Co-star Urvashi Rautela also spoke about the film’s universal appeal. “Working on ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ has been an unforgettable journey. The action, drama, and emotions in the film resonate with everyone. I’m confident the Hindi audience will embrace it with the same enthusiasm as the South. It is an honor to be part of such a grand cinematic experience,” she said.

The film’s Hindi release is being managed by Jai Viratra Entertainment Ltd (JVEL). It has already performed well in the South Indian box office with a worldwide collection of ₹165 crore within just 10 days. So, the expectations for the Hindi version are quite high.

Directed by Bobby Kolli, the movie is a collaborative production by Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios, with presentation by Aditya Bhatia and Atul Rajani.

The ensemble cast includes Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Rishi, Chandini Chowdary, Pradeep Rawat, Sachin Khedekar, Shine Tom Chacko, and Ravi Kishan, among others.

Adding to the film’s grandeur is the music by Thaman S, with stunning visuals captured by cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan. The editing team, led by Ruben and Niranjan Devaramane, has ensured a seamless cinematic experience.

Released on January 12, 2025, the Telugu version of ‘Daaku Maharaa’ garnered widespread acclaim.