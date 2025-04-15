‘Jaat’ box office collection: Sunny Deol’s film crosses 50 Cr in India

Sunny Deol’s highly-awaited ‘Jaat’ finally hit theatres on April 10. The film marks the smashing return of Deol to the big screen after the blockbuster ‘Gadar 2.’ Since its release, the film has been witnessing a slow-paced run at the box office. While the title saw an impressive surge on Sunday, crossing the 40-crore mark, the Monday collections were relatively underwhelming. Following its run, the film crossed the 50-crore threshold today.

As per Sacnilk, ‘Jaat’ collected around 9.50 crores net domestically, on its first day. Subsequently, the actioner grossed around 7.00 crores on its second day and 9.75 crores on its third day. On Sunday, the film’s fourth day, the title racked up 14.00 crores. On Sunday, the film witnessed a 43% increase in its numbers as compared to its Saturday business. Following this, it minted only 7.25 crores on Monday. As of the time of writing, the film has collected 3.53 crores on Tuesday, bringing the net domestic tally to 51.03 crores.

Sunny Deol’s ‘Jaat’ is not even close to his last blockbuster which minted 228.98 crores in just five days in India. However, despite competition with ‘Good, Bad, Ugly,’ the film is maintaining a steady run.

Previously, trade Analyst Taran Adarsh also took to social media to appreciate the film’s impressive Sunday business. He wrote, “SUPER SUNDAY… #Jaat posted its highest *single-day* collections on Sunday, recovering lost ground and closing its *extended weekend* [Thursday to Sunday] with a total of over ₹40 crore. #Jaat performed strongest at single screens across mass circuits – Sunday’s business was terrific… Major multiplex chains were slow to pick up between Thursday and Saturday; otherwise, the weekend numbers would have been stronger. With Monday being a holiday [#AmbedkarJayanti], #Jaat is expected to maintain its momentum before settling into regular weekday trends from Tuesday onward. #Jaat [Week 1] Thu 9.62 cr, Fri 7 cr, Sat 9.95 cr, Sun 14.05 cr. Total: ₹ 40.62 cr.”

SUPER SUNDAY… #Jaat posted its highest *single-day* collections on Sunday, recovering lost ground and closing its *extended weekend* [Thursday to Sunday] with a total of over ₹40 crore.#Jaat performed strongest at single screens across mass circuits – Sunday’s business was… pic.twitter.com/Nh59R2HS3g — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 14, 2025



Hailed as “the biggest action film of the country,” Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory have co-produced ‘Jaat’. S Thaman has composed the music with cinematography by Rishi Punjabi. Editor Naveen Nooli and art director Avinash Kolla are part of the technical team. This action film marks Gopichand Malineni’s debut in Hindi cinema. Alongside Deol, the film also features Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra.

