Urvashi Rautela Temple: “Already mere naam ka mandir hai,” says actress

In an unexpected revelation, actress Urvashi Rautela recently shared that there’s ‘literally’ a temple named after her—yes, a real one, with prayers, rituals, and all that jazz!

While chatting with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Urvashi said, “Already mere naam ka mandir hai, Urvashi mandir. Aap Badrinath ke mandir ke darshan karne jaoge na, uske theek baaju mein there is a mandir, called Urvashi.”

Advertisement

Now that’s not your everyday celebrity anecdote!

Advertisement

For those embarking on the Char Dham yatra, keep your eyes peeled—a kilometre into the route, you just might stumble upon the ‘Urvashi Mandir’. When Siddharth jokingly asked if people actually offer prayers there, Urvashi gleefully responded, “Arre mandir hai! Wahi toh karenge.”

But the story doesn’t end in the Himalayas. Urvashi Rautela, the model-turned-actress seems to have her eyes set on the South next—no, not just for movies, but for temple too!

Reflecting on her growing popularity in Telugu cinema, Urvashi shared her desire for a similar fan tribute down South.

“Within a span of 1.5 years, I made my debut with megastar Chiranjeevi. Then I worked with Pawan Kalyan in two films, and also with Balakrishna. They all have temples dedicated to them, and I’d love something like that too—for my fans.”

For those catching up—Urvashi Rautela isn’t new to the spotlight. She started young, bagging the Miss Teen India crown at 15, followed by winning Miss Diva–Miss Universe India in 2015 and representing India at Miss Universe. She made her Bollywood debut in ‘Singh Saab the Great’ and has since starred in several films including ‘Sanam Re’, ‘Great Grand Masti’, ‘Hate Story 4’, and the upcoming ‘Daaku Maharaaj’.