Just after three days of the release, Commando 3 was leaked online by the privacy website Tamilrockers. As per the name, Tamilrockers was earlier limited to only Tamil films but has since gradually expanded its reach to Bollywood movies, TV shows, web series and Hollywood films.

Vidyut Jammwal starrer Commando 3 was released on November 29 and has already made headlines for its action-packed sequences. Commando 3, one of the highly anticipated films of the year, is the 3rd instalment in the Commando series and is a treat for action film buffs.

But despite efforts to curb piracy, the film has fallen victim to the piracy website Tamilrockers. Piracy has become a market trend which allows the users to download and watch anywhere instead of cinema halls, which not only affects the box office collection but the film business as well.

Helmed by Aditya Datt, the film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar, Rajesh Tailang in pivotal roles. The film centres Karanveer Singh Dogra, a commando, portrayed by Vidyut Jamwal who is approached by Inspector Bhavana Reddy and Mallika Sood to catch a famous criminal gang who poses a threat to India.

Watch Commando 3 trailer below