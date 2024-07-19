Rajesh Tailang sees shades of Sridevi in Janhvi Kapoor in ‘Ulajh’

Rajesh Tailang, acclaimed for his roles in diverse cinema, recently showered praise on Janhvi Kapoor, citing glimpses of her legendary mother, Sridevi, in her performance for their upcoming thriller “Ulajh”. Scheduled for release on August 2, 2024, the film, directed by Sudhanshu Saria, promises an intense narrative set against the backdrop of high-stakes international diplomacy.

In an exclusive interview, Tailang expressed admiration for Kapoor’s dedication and authenticity on set. “She is hard-working and natural,” he remarked. “As a co-star, she is supportive and grounded, qualities that elevate our performances. We were all fans of her mother, and you can see a glimpse of Sridevi ji in her.”

The film, featuring a stellar ensemble cast including Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew, unfolds the gripping tale of Suhana Bhatia, portrayed by Kapoor. Suhana, the youngest Deputy High Commissioner, finds herself entangled in a web of intrigue and conspiracy at the London embassy, challenging stereotypes and navigating her career-defining mission with steely resolve.

Advertisement

Tailang further lauded the commitment of his fellow actors, Devaiah and Mathew, noting their thoughtful approach to their craft. “All my co-stars in ‘Ulajh’ are so sincere and did such a commendable job,” he shared. “Roshan and Gulshan are thoughtful actors. They don’t just perform scenes; they invest thought and hard work into every moment.”

The recently unveiled trailer offers a glimpse into Kapoor’s portrayal of Suhana, showcasing her journey as a diplomat navigating perilous terrain where every move is scrutinized. The film, penned by Sudhanshu Saria and Parveez Shaikh with dialogues by Atika Chauhan, promises to captivate audiences with its riveting storyline and nuanced performances.

Produced by Junglee Pictures, “Ulajh” boasts a talented ensemble including Adil Hussain, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi. As anticipation builds for its release, fans and cinephiles alike eagerly await to witness Kapoor’s transformation in this high-octane thriller.

“Ulajh” not only promises edge-of-the-seat entertainment but also marks a significant milestone in Kapoor’s career as she delves into a complex role that challenges her acting prowess. With Tailang’s words echoing praises of her potential, Kapoor’s portrayal of Suhana Bhatia in “Ulajh” is poised to leave a lasting impact on audiences when it hits theaters on August 2.