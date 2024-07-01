Adah Sharma takes center stage as ‘Rapchick Reeta’ in new Disney+ Hotstar show

Adah Sharma is ready to captivate audiences once again, this time as the charismatic lead in Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming show, “Rapchick Reeta”. Known for her recent hits like “Kerala Story” and “Sunflower Season 2”, Adah continues to make waves with her versatile acting prowess. Directed by Abhirup Ghosh and produced by Rajeshwar Nair, the series is adapted from a popular book, promising a blend of fantasy and entertainment.

View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah)

The decision to cast Adah Sharma as Reeta, a character described as a blend of wit, kindness, and a whole lot of fun, was a no-brainer for the production team. Known for her impeccable comic timing and a dedicated fan base among the youth, Adah embodies the spirit of Reeta effortlessly. Following her successful ventures in diverse roles, including the recent “Bastar”, Adah’s versatility shines through once again in this eagerly awaited fantasy series.

Director Abhirup Ghosh, renowned for his unconventional storytelling in Bengali cinema, is venturing into new realms with “Rapchick Reeta”. The series promises to showcase his unique vision in the fantasy genre, marking a significant departure from his previous works.

In addition to her acting chops, Adah Sharma is making headlines for her upcoming singing debut. Scheduled for next month, her rendition of the Shiv Tandav Stotram has already gone viral on social media platforms, further cementing her multifaceted talent beyond acting. Furthermore, Adah has recently signed on for an international action film, demonstrating her growing stature on the global stage.

With anticipation building around “Rapchick Reeta” and Adah Sharma’s multifaceted talents on full display, fans can expect an exciting journey into a world where fantasy meets charm, led by one of Bollywood’s rising stars.