Serena Williams avoided Taylor Swift at Super Bowl—The real reason will surprise you!

Even when you’re Serena Williams, parenting duties come first, as the tennis icon revealed that she had every intention of catching up with her pal Taylor Swift at the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans. The goal? To score a sweet autograph for her 7-year-old daughter, Olympia.

But as it turns out, Serena pulled the ultimate mom move and decided not to go through with it—because timing is everything.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Time, who just named her one of the 100 most influential people of the year, Williams opened up about her Super Bowl weekend.

Advertisement

She admitted she actually waited outside Swift’s suite at the Caesars Superdome during the game. But as the Kansas City Chiefs began to fall behind to the Philadelphia Eagles, Serena had second thoughts.

“I’m such a mom,” she said. “I was ready to go in here myself and be like, ‘Taylor, come get this girl.’”

But in true empathetic fashion, Serena Williams decided it wasn’t the best moment—especially with boyfriend of Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, having a rough night on the field as the Chiefs’ tight end. “It’s hard when your team is losing. I totally get it,” she said.

Still, Serena didn’t stay silent about the drama swirling around Swift during the big night. When Swift popped up on the jumbotron, a wave of boos rolled through the stadium. Williams was not having it.

“Why would you boo her?” she told Time. “That’s so mean. That’s just awful.”

Despite the missed autograph moment, Williams still made a splash at the Super Bowl. She made a surprise appearance during Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show.