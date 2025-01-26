Cigarettes After Sex kicks off X’s World tour in Gurugram

Pop band Cigarettes After Sex kicked off their highly anticipated India tour with an electrifying performance in Gurugram on Friday, drawing an enthusiastic crowd of music lovers.

This marks the beginning of their X’s World Tour, following the release of their new album, X’s, set to drop on February 28, 2024.

Advertisement

The band, consisting of Greg Gonzalez (vocalist-guitarist), Randy Miller (bassist), and Jacob Tomsky (drummer), has been winning hearts globally with their captivating blend of ambient pop and melancholic melodies.

Advertisement

Their India leg of the tour has already become a major talking point among fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cigarettes After Sex (@cigsaftersex)

In Gurugram, Cigarettes After Sex treated the audience to a mix of their timeless classics and fresh tracks from X’s. Highlights included “Tejano Blue” and “Run Towards Your Fears,” both from their upcoming album, alongside fan favorites like “Sweet,” “Sunsetz,” and “K.”

The crowd was especially moved during the performance of “Apocalypse,” with many fans lighting up the venue with their phone lights, creating a mesmerizing atmosphere.

Greg Gonzalez, the band’s frontman, expressed his gratitude to the audience, saying, “Love you all so much, thank you for sharing the stage with us. See you all next time.”

The X’s World Tour celebrates the band’s rich musical journey, blending dream pop ballads with influences from ’90s pop and ’70s dance music.

X’s focuses on the emotional depth of a single four-year relationship, marking a shift from the broader romantic themes explored in their previous albums.

The album has already generated significant buzz, offering a fresh yet familiar sound that has resonated deeply with audiences.

The India tour, produced by Laqshya Media Group and curated by BookMyShow Live, will continue with performances in Mumbai on January 25 and Bengaluru on January 28, 2025.