Cigarettes After Sex cancels Bengaluru show due to THIS reason

Fans in Bengaluru were left disappointed as the much-anticipated concert by American dream pop band Cigarettes After Sex was abruptly cancelled due to “technical difficulties” beyond their control.

The band took to Instagram to express their regret and explain the situation, revealing that issues with local production at the venue led to the cancellation of the show scheduled for this evening.

Advertisement

“We’re heartbroken to announce that due to technical difficulties, which were the responsibility of local production at the venue and beyond our control, we’re unable to perform and unfortunately have to cancel tonight’s show in Bengaluru,” the band wrote on their official Instagram. “We truly tried everything we could to make it happen and are so incredibly sorry we can’t see you all tonight.”

Advertisement

The band assured ticket holders that BookMyShow would be processing refunds for the cancelled event. The process is likely to complete within 8-10 working days.

Cigarettes After Sex, known for their atmospheric sound and black-and-white visuals, has built a dedicated fanbase worldwide. Their ethereal mix of ambient pop and melancholic melodies, led by Greg Gonzalez’s androgynous vocals, has captured the hearts of listeners since the band’s formation in 2008 in El Paso, Texas.

The group rose to prominence with their debut EP ‘I.’ in 2012, which featured the hit song “Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby.” They followed it with their debut studio album in 2017 and their second album ‘Cry’ in 2019. Their most recent album, ‘X’s’, released in July 2024.

The Bengaluru cancellation comes after successful performances in Gurugram and Mumbai during their current tour of India.

‘Cigarettes After Sex’ fans who had eagerly awaited the Bengaluru show should now wait for future opportunities to see the band live.