CID actor Dinesh Phadnis aka Fredericks’ filmography

In a poignant turn of events, the entertainment fraternity bids farewell to Dinesh Phadnis, the beloved Fredericks of CID, who breathed his last on Tuesday midnight, succumbing to complications arising from a liver issue. Dayanand Shetty, his co-star from CID, verified this heartbreaking news, leaving fans in mourning. As we pay our respects, let’s reflect on some of his noteworthy contributions to the world of cinema.

Phadnis, in 1999, graced the screen in the action-packed Sarfarosh, sharing the frame with luminaries like Naseeruddin Shah, Aamir Khan, Sonali Bendre, and Mukesh Rishi. His portrayal of an inspector added depth to the ensemble cast. The actor also made a memorable cameo in the title song of the 2000 film ‘Mela,’ a vibrant Indian masala film directed by Dharmesh Darshan and featuring Aamir Khan, Twinkle Khanna, and Faisal Khan in lead roles. The song, ‘Mela Dilon Ka Aata Hai,’ resonated with audiences.

Not limiting his versatility, Phadnis took on the role of an inspector in the 2001 thriller ‘Officer,’ starring Sunil Shetty and Raveena Tandon. His nuanced performances enriched the cinematic narrative, leaving an indelible mark on the audience.

Advertisement

However, Dinesh Phadnis will forever be engraved in our memories as Inspector Fredericks in CID from 1998 to 2018 and later as Sub-Inspector Fredericks in CID: Special Bureau in 2005. Beyond the realm of CID, he made notable guest appearances in the legal drama Adaalat in 2012 and the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2014, showcasing his adaptability.

In 2019, Phadnis embraced a supporting role as Constable Shambhu Tawde in CIF, underscoring his commitment to his craft even in later years. As we prepare to bid adieu to this versatile actor, the last rites for Dinesh Phadnis will take place today. His legacy, spanning decades and genres, stands as a testament to his enduring impact on the hearts of fans and the cinematic landscape as a whole.