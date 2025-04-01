IPL 2025: Just did my process, never expected this award, says Ashwani Kumar on winning POTM honour

inexperienced uncapped player, Ashwani Kumar was not sure of getting a chance to play a match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 considering that Mumbai had big-name bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman besides skipper Hardik Pandya.

But Bumrah’s unavailability because of his rehabilitation for a back injury and Mujeeb’s indifferent form opened the door for him, and the 23-year-old left-arm pacer from Punjab grabbed it both hands, claiming a match-winning 4-24 against Kolkata Knight Riders.

It was not only Ashwani’s first four-wicket haul but also the best figures by an Indian bowler on IPL debut. It earned Ashwani, who claimed a wicket on his first delivery in IPL, his maiden Player of the Match Award, and the players termed it as a big thing for him.

“It is a big thing for me that I got this opportunity and that I am getting this award. Never thought about this, just did my process and happy (to get this award). I am from Jhanjheri in Mohali district – to come from there to here, that is the result of my hard work and by God’s grace, I am here,” said Ashwani, who made a sensational debut in IPL on the lines of Mayank Yadav and Umran Malik.

Ashwani said he was a little bit nervous before his debut, but was also confident about utilising the opportunity. Asked about his message to people back home, Ashwani said, “I want to make all of you feel proud in the upcoming games”.

Mumbai Indians batter Ryan Rickelton, who experienced Ashwani’s bowling from behind as the wicketkeeper, said the lanky pacer could bowl faster than expected and can swing it both ways.

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Ramandeep Singh, who comes from the same academy in Chandigarh as Ashwani and is a teammate of his in the Punjab Ranji Trophy team, termed the bowler as someone who works very hard. “He has the talent and works very hard. I was looking forward to facing him today, but that did not happen,” he said.

Both Ramandeep and Rickelton said they were expecting the wicket to have pace and bounce, but the former said his batters tried to play aggressively but were not able to pull that off, and the innings collapsed.