Jenna Ortega reveals she deleted twitter after AI threat

Jenna Ortega has recently expressed her strong dislike for artificial intelligence, sharing a deeply personal reason for her decision to delete her Twitter account. Ortega, known for her roles in ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ and Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’, discussed her experiences with AI in the context of her new film, an adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel ‘Klara and the Sun’, directed by Taika Waititi.

Ortega admitted that while AI has the potential for positive impacts—such as detecting breast cancer early—her personal interactions with the technology have been troubling. “I hate AI,” she said candidly. The actress explained that during her teenage years, she encountered disturbing, AI-generated content of herself that left her feeling “terrified” and “disgusted.” This content, which included inappropriate edits and images, was particularly distressing given her young age and the pressure to build a public image online.

Reflecting on her experience, Jenna Ortega revealed that the decision to delete her Twitter account was driven by a desire to escape the negative and unsettling content that began to flood her feed. “It made me feel bad and uncomfortable,” she noted. Despite receiving advice to maintain an online presence for career-building purposes, Ortega found the experience overwhelming and ultimately chose to walk away from the platform a few years ago.

Her comments underscore a broader concern about the ethical implications of AI technology and its impact on individuals’ privacy and well-being. As Ortega prepares for the release of ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ on September 6 and its upcoming debut at the Venice Film Festival on August 28, her remarks offer a poignant reminder of the challenges celebrities face in the digital age.