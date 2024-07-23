Chris Brown and associates face $50m lawsuit for alleged backstage assault

Chris Brown, his 11:11 Tour promoter Live Nation, and Sinko Ceej, Hood Boss, and Yella Beezy are facing a $50 million lawsuit over an alleged assault that occurred following the singer’s concert in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday, July 19.

Larry Parker, Joseph Lewis, Charles Bush, and Da Marcus Powell, represented by attorneys Tony Buzbee and Caroline Adams, filed the lawsuit on Monday, July 22, in Harris County district court. The plaintiffs accuse Brown and several of his associates of brutally beating them backstage at Dickies Arena. In addition to seeking the $50 million in damages, the four plaintiffs are also requesting a temporary restraining order against all defendants.

According to the complaint obtained by various media outlets, Chris Brown and his crew allegedly assaulted the plaintiffs after the ‘Go Crazy’ singer’s performance during his 11:11 Tour at Dickies Arena. The four men were reportedly invited backstage to meet the singer, who arrived 30 minutes later than scheduled. As they were preparing to leave, Brown and his crew allegedly intervened, with one member recalling a past feud with one of the plaintiffs. Following this, Chris Brown purportedly instructed his entourage to attack them.

The lawsuit claims that Brown and seven to ten of his entourage members assaulted Bush by punching him in the chest, with Hood Boss allegedly throwing a chair at his head. They then turned to Parker, who attempted to flee through a stairwell leading to a locked door. According to the complaint, Parker was punched in the face, chest, and kicked in the head for more than 10 minutes following instructions allegedly given by Brown. Powell was said to have been punched in the shoulder, while Lewis reportedly endured assaults on his shoulder and chest. All four plaintiffs claim injuries and are undergoing medical treatment.

This legal dispute adds to a history of legal troubles for Brown, including a 2009 guilty plea for assaulting ex-girlfriend Rihanna. In subsequent years, he was involved in altercations with Drake and faced a lawsuit from his former manager for assault and battery in 2016. In 2017, Brown’s ex-girlfriend Karreuche Tran obtained a five-year restraining order against him over alleged threats.