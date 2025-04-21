Biggest animated film in history, ‘Ne Zha 2’ to hit Indian screens this week

Blockbuster Chinese animated title, ‘Ne Zha 2,’ is going to hit Indian theatres on April 25. Directed by Jiaozi, the film has been smashing records since its release. Mounted on a budget of $80 million, the film has collected over $2 billion worldwide. Surpassing the whopping collection of ‘Inside Out 2,’ the title boasts the crown of the biggest animated film of all time. Moreover, the film is also the fifth highest-grossing title in history after surpassing ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens.’

Taking to Instagram, Warner Bros. studios announced the film’s Indian release. Sharing the poster, it wrote, “The great war of dragons, immortals and humans. Will Ne Zha win? Watch the world’s number 1 animated movie – Ne Zha 2, in theaters from April 25.” With Jiaozi at the helm, Encore Films and Warner Bros. Discovery, India are serving as distributors for ‘Ne Zha 2.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Warner Bros. India (@warnerbrosindia)



Since its release, the film has shattered box office records, earning over $2 billion globally. The majority of its collections come from domestic sales. The feat makes the title the highest-grossing film ever in a single market. The title is also the fifth-biggest film of all time. It ranks just behind ‘Titanic’ ($2.2 billion). The other highest-grossing titles it follows are ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ ($2.3 billion), ‘Avengers: Endgame’ ($2.7 billion), and ‘Avatar’ ($2.9 billion). Additionally, ‘Ne Zha 2’ is the sixth biggest IMAX release of all time.

Meanwhile, ‘Ne Zha 2’ follows the 2019 blockbuster. The film focuses on a young hero with magical abilities. The captivating adventure is based on Xu Zhonglin’s 16th-century novel ‘Investiture of the Gods.’ The title hinges on Chinese mythology and lores as it invites viewers to its maximal landscape overflowing with intricately designed animated brilliance. Even if the viewers aren’t versed with the mothership title, the sequel title gives a quick recap about everything that transpired.

