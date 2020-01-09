Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak is gathering momentum as the film nears release. After Deepika’s JNU visit sparked controversy, another debate around the film had landed it into legal trouble.

Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer, Aparna Bhat who represented the acid attack survivor in court, has decided to take legal action against the producers of the film.

Bhat’s contention is that the makers of Chhapaak have not given due acknowledgment to her in the film’s credits.

Bhat took to her official Facebook account and penned a post that said” Have never been the one to demand attention to my work. Deeply disturbed by the turn of events post watching Chhapaak. Compelled to take legal action to protect my identity and preserve my integrity. I represented Lakshmi in her criminal trial in Patiala House Courts… tomorrow someone will represent me in my cause…Ironies of life.”

After receiving support from all quarters, she wrote another post that said, “I thank all my friends who endorsed my contribution and challenged team Chhapaak in failing to say even “Thank you!! I cannot match the powers of these mighty producers of Bollywood but keeping quiet will further endorse injustice. I have decided to take my cause to the next level. Ready to face the consequences.”

This is the second controversy that the film finds itself mired within a span of a single day. Earlier on Wednesday, a debate erupted on Twitter about the name of the real-life acid attacker Nadeem Khan was changed to Rajesh to protect his religious identity.

Chhapaak is based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal who was attacked with acid following her refusal to get married to Nadeem Khan at the tender age of 15.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Vikrant Massey and will release on Friday, 10 January 2020.