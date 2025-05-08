AICWA slams Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan’s remarks on Op. Sindoor; reiterates ban calls

Pakistani actors Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan are attracting heavy backlash and boycott calls following their remarks on Operation Sindoor. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has slammed the two artists for their ‘anti-India’ calls, escalating the tensions over cross-border artistic collaboration.

The AICWA issued a detailed press release, condemning the comments made by Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan. The statement reads, “The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) strongly condemns the anti-India statements made by Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and actor Fawad Khan, who have openly criticized India and questioned the nation’s actions in defense of its sovereignty. Mahira Khan labelled India’s military response as a “Seriously Cowardly” act, while Fawad Khan, instead of condemning terrorism, focused on criticizing India’s stance and supporting divisive narratives.”

Advertisement

The body cited their remarks as an insult to the innocent lives lost to terrorism and the soldiers who sacrificed their lives. “AICWA reaffirms its strict and complete ban on Pakistani artists, filmmakers, and financiers working in India. No Indian artist will collaborate with any Pakistani talent, nor will any global platform be shared with them.”

Advertisement

Media Release All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) Strongly Condemns Anti-India Statements by Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan Mumbai, India – The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) strongly condemns the anti-India statements made by Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and… pic.twitter.com/pEjqzAgy8a — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@AICWAOfficial) May 7, 2025



Moreover, the association also stated that Indian artists should stop supporting Pakistani artists in the name of ‘art.’ The association called out the makers of Fawad’s ‘Abir Gulaal’ for collaborating with him after the tragic Pulwama attack. “It is unfortunate that several Indian music companies continue to promote Pakistani artists, giving them frequent work and exposure. Many Indian singers also share stages with these artists globally, ignoring the sentiments of the nation.” The statement added, “AICWA urges all stakeholders in the Indian film industry, including Bollywood and regional industries, to respect this ban and prioritize national interest over any so-called “artistic collaborations.” Indian artists and filmmakers must decide whether they will stand with their nation or continue to engage with those who openly oppose it.”

For details, read: Fawad Khan responds to Operation Sindoor: ‘Shameful attack…Pakistan zindabad’