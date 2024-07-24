Halsey shares why she thought her new album “might be the last”

Singer Halsey has gone through a lot in her life when it comes to her health. She made headlines with the release of her song ‘The End’, which was all about the health struggles she’s been dealing with since 2022, reported People.

Earlier in her Instagram post, Halsey shared an update about her health. “I realize everyone is catching up with news I’ve held in for a very long time, and I wasn’t sure how much I wanted to share. You’ve all been so kind so I want to share a bit more. In 2022, I was first diagnosed with Lupus SLE and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder. Both of which are currently being managed or in remission; and both of which I will likely have for the duration of my life.”

“After a rocky start, I slowly got everything under control with the help of amazing doctors. After 2 years, I’m feeling better and I’m more grateful than ever to have music to turn to. I can’t wait to get back where I belong: With you all..Singing and screaming my heart out,” she wrote in her post.

Halsey shared information about her yet-to-be-titled project on X in July telling fans what type of vibe they can expect to hear from it.

“All over the place,” the “I’m Not Mad” singer wrote in response to a fan asking whether the new album era will be “manic” — a nod to their 2020 album — or have more cohesion. “When I started writing it, I thought it might be the last album I ever got the chance to make,” they admitted, “so I tried to do whatever I’d been wanting to do, but hadn’t tried yet…”

In another X post, Halsey also shared the inspiration behind her forthcoming LP. “I wrote a lot about what I was going through. I felt like I couldn’t tell anyone, though it was mostly my choice to not,” she wrote, alluding to her diagnoses. “but the weight of it all and looking at my life wondering if I was happy with who I was. While simultaneously changing against my will. more on that later lol.”

Halsey’s been keeping fans updated on the road to releasing their fifth studio album, likely arriving over three years after 2021’s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. On Wednesday, she announced that her next single, ‘Lucky’, will be released on July 26.

Recently, during a question and answer session, Halsey shared how she feels about sharing her most personal feelings with fans. “I tried to take a break for some privacy. And then I got sick,” the Manic singer wrote on the platform. “And the break lasted 2 years longer than I had wanted/intended. and I was just desperate to do the thing I love again. It’s different now. But I still love it and I have so much gratitude,” reported People.