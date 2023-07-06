Casting director Mayank Dixit assaulted in east Delhi, severely injured

A group of men in east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar area left a casting director severely injured after a brawl on the street. The victim, Mayank Dixit, was allegedly assaulted over an argument over reversing of vehicles, Delhi police said.

37-yr-old Dixit suffered severe injuries on his neck and head in the attack.

The incident took place on July 2 when the director was returning home in a cab at about 11 pm. When his cab was near his home on Gurudwara road near Pratibha Vidyalaya, a man travelling in a car coming from the opposite direction got into an argument with Dixit’s cab driver over reversing of the vehicle, the police said.

The other car driver left but a person present at the spot of the argument started abusing Dixit and got into a physical fight with him. The accused beat up Dixit and also called two other persons who also thrashed him, according to the victim’s statement to the police.

The police took the injured director and admitted him to the AIIMS trauma centre. He is still in the ICU with a cervical spine fracture, however, he is out of danger and stable with no neurological impact of the attack.

The incident happened on Sunday night but the victim’s statement could not be taken till Tuesday due to his grievous injuries.

.

A case was registered under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.Police is trying to get hold of the suspects.

Dixit is a budding director who has got recognition for his work in the film ‘Gattu’ at the Berlin film festival. He has worked for mainstream Bollywood films ‘Yuvraaj’ and ‘kaanchi’. He is involved in casting and holding workshops for films and TV commercials in Mumbai.