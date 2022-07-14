‘Case Toh Banta Hai’ will enthrall audiences from July 29

Amazon miniTV announced its marquee title – ‘Case Toh Banta Hai’. It is a weekly comedy show that will feature some of the country’s most loved personalities like Riteish Deshmukh, Kusha Kapila, and Varun Sharma.

Produced by Banijay Asia the show will enthrall audiences from July 29. Riteish – the Junta ka lawyer, level the most bizarre and hilarious allegations against some of the biggest personalities of Bollywood, who will be defended by their lawyer Varun.

The fate of these guest celebrities will be decided by a judge played by Kusha, whose final word will prevail.

“This is by far the most-awaited case of my life! I can’t tell you how excited I am. Varun, Kusha, and I had the time of our lives shooting for this show, and Case Toh Banta Hai is a labor of our love. The show has everything you can ask for – laughter and loads of fun moments that will keep the entertainment quotient sky high. I am sure audiences across India will not stop laughing!” said Riteish Deshmukh.

Case Toh Banta Hai will premiere exclusively from July 29 onwards on Amazon miniTV – on its shopping app and Fire TV, with new episodes releasing every Friday. Toh, mukadma jaari karein?