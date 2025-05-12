Jr. NTR reveals the real inspiration behind ‘Naatu Naatu’—It’s not who you think

Naatu Naatu Fever: Jr. NTR has done it again—this time, not just by setting the stage on fire with his presence, but by tugging at heartstrings with a touching tribute that fans will remember for a long time.

During a special RRR concert held at London’s Royal Albert Hall, Jr. NTR joined director S. S. Rajamouli and co-star Ram Charan to celebrate the film’s roaring success. But what really stole the spotlight was the actor’s heartfelt revelation about the iconic song ‘Naatu Naatu’, which clinched an Oscar for Best Original Song in 2023.

While the entire globe grooved to the infectious beats of ‘Naatu Naatu’, for Jr. NTR, the song carries a deeper meaning. He revealed that for him, the dance number is not just a cinematic moment—it’s an emotional tribute to two legends of Telugu cinema: Chiranjeevi Garu and Balakrishna Babai.

In a candid moment, Jr. NTR shared, “You know, his father was known to be one of the greatest dancers, and my uncle was also known to be a very good dancer. So I think this song will be a memory of what if his father and my uncle danced. This is an ode to those fabulous, great dancers—Chiranjeevi Garu and Balakrishna Babai.”

That nostalgic nod struck a chord with the audience, many of whom grew up watching the iconic stars dominate screens with their signature dance moves.

In a way, the song becomes more than a catchy number—it’s a bridge between generations, connecting the old-school charisma of Telugu cinema with today’s global appeal.

RRR has already earned its place in history books—not just for its box office numbers, but for what it represents: a cinematic triumph from India that broke barriers.

Jr. NTR and Ram Charan’s dynamic energy in the film, especially in ‘Naatu Naatu’, won over fans worldwide, cementing their names on the international stage.

He’s already gearing up for his next big project, ‘NTRNeel’, with ‘KGF’ director Prashanth Neel at the helm. The film is full of high-octane action and intense drama, and expectations are sky-high. If ‘RRR’ showed off Jr. NTR’s explosive charisma, this new project promises to push the envelope even further.