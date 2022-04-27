Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone to be part of Cannes Film Festival jury

Cannes 2022: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has been chosen to be a part of the exclusive jury for the 75th Cannes Film Festival along with prestigious names such as actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall and Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, festival organizers announced.

Padukone, best known for her films “Piku”, “Padmaavat” and “Gehraiyaan” and Hollywood project xXx: The Return of Xander Cage”, is part of the eight-member jury that will reward one of the 21 films in competition with the coveted Palme d’Or during the closing ceremony on Saturday, May 28.

Deepika Padukone shared this news on her Instagram.

French actor Vincent Lindon is the Jury President of the 75th Festival de Cannes! Along with his eight jury members, he will reward one of the 21 films in Competition with the Palme d’or, on Saturday May 28, during the Closing Ceremony. #Cannes2022

The Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to begin on May 17 and conclude on May 28, when the jury will award the Palme d’Or honors. Around 21 films are in competition at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 including David Cronenberg’s dystopian sci-fi drama ‘Crimes of the Future’ and Claire Denis’ Stars At Noon.