Byeon Woo Seok and IU’s drama reveals cast and premiere details

Fans have been patiently waiting for one of the most tantalising pairings to come through for a royal romance drama. Last year, reports surfaced that ‘Lovely Runner’ star Byeon Woo Seok and ‘Hotel Del Luna’ star IU are teaming up for the upcoming drama ‘Wife of a 21st Century Prince.’ Now, the makers have finally confirmed the cast and premiere details of ‘Wife of a 21st Century Prince.’

On April 21, reports confirmed that ‘Wife of a 21st Century Prince’ will broadcast as a Friday-Saturday drama via MBC in 2026. Moreover, the slated drama will feature an ensemble cast comprising IU, Byeon Woo Seok, Noh Sang Hyun, and Gong Seung Yeon.

The drama will focus on Lee Ahn (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has little despite being a titled prince. He is the king’s second son, but his power is only on paper. Opposite him is Sung Hee Joo (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is a commoner in status. She is the second daughter of a chaebol family, which owns the largest conglomerate in Korea. Sung Hee Joo leads a seemingly perfect life until her path crosses with Prince Lee Ahn. Soon, her commoner status stirs problems that money cannot solve. The teasing storyline has already stoked fans’ curiosity, who can’t wait to witness the chemistry between the two stars.

Joining them is Noh Sang Hyun as Min Jung Woo, a prime minister from a powerful political family and a close friend of Prince Lee Ahn. He has climbed the ladder to the position of prime minister, following in his grandfather’s and father’s footsteps. The affluent background, position and connections make Min Jung Woo the sought-after eligible bachelor. Moreover, he also has the looks that can charm anyone. He is a childhood friend of Prince Lee Ahn as well as a senior to Sung Hee Joo from the royal academy.

Meanwhile, Gong Seung Yeon will play Yoon Yi Rang, a woman born with “the destiny of a queen.” She hails from a family that has produced four queens, and she is a “perfect queen” material herself. To ensure things continue their course, she fights desperately to protect her fate no matter the circumstances.

