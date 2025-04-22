‘Good Boy’ K-drama: Park Bo-gum and Kim So-hyun unleash a police thriller this May!

Exciting news for K-drama fans, as the highly anticipated series ‘Good Boy’, starring Park Bo-gum, Kim So-hyun, Lee Sang-yi, Heo Sung-tae, and Tae Won-seok, is all set to debut on Prime Video on May 31.

This gripping new drama brings together an unlikely team of former medal-winning athletes turned police officers, navigating the chaotic world of criminals.

Advertisement

The plot of K-drama ‘Good Boy’ revolves around a group of former athletes who, despite their golden pasts, find themselves in the gritty world of law enforcement.

Advertisement

The team, consisting of Yun Dong-ju (Park Bo-gum), Ji Han-na (Kim So-hyun), Kim Jong-hyeon (Lee Sang-yi), Ko Man-sik (Heo Sung-tae), and Shin Jae-hong (Tae Won-seok), teams up to take down the sinister forces behind a major crime syndicate.

These once-glorious athletes are now on a mission to right wrongs in a world far from the glory of their past achievements.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K d r a m a f e e d (@kdramafeed)

Park Bo-gum, fresh off the success of ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’, takes on the role of Yun Dong-ju, a character whose life couldn’t be further from the poetic image his name evokes. Despite his noble namesake, Dong-ju’s youth is full of trouble, often getting into fistfights. However, his natural talent for boxing propels him to success, earning him a gold medal.

But just when things seem to be looking up, Dong-ju is unfairly expelled from his boxing team, and his life takes a dramatic turn. This is where his journey as a police officer begins, though it’s not as smooth as he hoped.

Amidst the turmoil of his new career, Dong-ju finds himself falling head over heels for Ji Han-na, a fellow officer who, unbeknownst to him, is facing her own set of challenges.

Kim So-hyun portrays Ji Han-na, a former shooting prodigy who once dominated world championships. Despite her fame and success, Han-na’s life took a dark turn when negative attention and personal struggles derailed her career.

A condition brought on by stress ultimately forced her to retire from her promising career in shooting. Now a member of the special police team, Han-na has to prove herself, even with the added complication of her teammates—particularly the overly eager Dong-ju, who seems to have more than just professional interest in her.

The series also features Lee Sang-yi as Kim Jong-hyeon, a silver medalist who is no stranger to the pressures of success, while Heo Sung-tae and Tae Won-seok bring depth to their roles as part of the team tackling crime.

Mark your calendars—’Good Boy’ hits Prime Video on May 31!