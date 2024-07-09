BTS’ V makes K-pop history: Each track from ‘Layover’ sells 100k units in US

BTS sensation V achieved a remarkable feat with his 2023 hit album ‘Layover.’ Recently, he sold 100,000 units of each track from the album in the U.S., marking a historic milestone as the first K-pop solo artist to do so.

Released in 2023, ‘Layover’ blends various music styles—pop R&B infused with elements of lo-fi and jazz—showcasing V’s creative vision and versatility across genres. The album features beloved tracks like ‘Rainy Days,’ ‘Blue,’ ‘Love Me Again,’ and ‘Slow Dancing,’ among others. Its release preceded V’s mandatory military service in South Korea alongside fellow BTS members RM, Jimin, JungKook, Jin, J-Hope, and Suga.

Despite minimal U.S. promotion, the album’s sales underscore V’s global appeal and solidify his position in the music industry. It quickly gained acclaim, named one of Billboard and Time Out’s top K-pop albums of 2023. ‘Layover’ also made history as the first K-pop soloist’s album where every song surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify and won the ‘Best Debut Album’ at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Advertisement

With ‘Layover,’ V showcases his soloist capabilities and global stardom, building on his success since debuting with BTS in 2013. Notably, he released solo tracks like “Stigma” (2016), “Singularity” (2018), and “Inner Child” (2020), all charting on South Korea’s Gaon Digital Chart. Post-military enlistment, V launched his latest solo track “FRI(END)S.”

Recently, on June 25, V teased fans with his upcoming photobook project ‘Type 1,’ unveiling a monochromatic photograph of himself leaning against a wall. The black and white poster features lyrics and V’s real name, Kim Taehyung, at its center.