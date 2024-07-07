Korean band ‘Highlight’ alerts fans to beware of email scams impersonating them

Around US Entertainment, the agency representing the popular Korean band ‘Highlight’, has issued a warning to fans about fraudulent emails circulating under their name. The agency posted a notice on July 4th titled “Notice Regarding Distribution of Emails Impersonating Around US” on their official website.

In the notice, Around US Entertainment cautioned fans about receiving emails that falsely claim to be from them. These emails often contain harmful software and may have subject lines like ‘Image copyright infringement’ or ‘Legal complaint in progress’. The intention behind these emails is to trick recipients into opening them, potentially causing harm to their devices.

It’s important for fans to note that legitimate communications from Around US Entertainment only come from their official domain, aroundusent.com. The agency also clarified that they do not take legal action against fans unless there is deliberate harm to an artist’s reputation or unauthorized use of official images.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 하이라이트 (Highlight) (@highlight_auent)

The agency identified one specific email address that has been used for these fraudulent emails. However, they warned that there could be other attempts using different addresses in the future. Fans are urged to exercise caution and remain vigilant against such impersonation tactics.

Highlight, originally known as Beast, consists of four members: Yoon Doo-joon, Yang Yo-seob, Lee Gi-kwang, and Son Dong-woon. The group underwent changes over the years, with Jang Hyun-seung departing in 2016 and Yong Jun-hyung in 2019. They moved to Around US Entertainment in late 2016 and rebranded as Highlight in 2017.

Since their debut in 2009 with the EP “Beast Is the B2ST,” Highlight has garnered a significant following with hits like “Fiction and Fact” and their Japanese debut single, “Shock”. Their journey includes three Korean studio albums and various EPs and singles. As Highlight, they continue to captivate fans with their music and performances.