BTS star Jin named South Korea’s torchbearer for 2024 Paris Olympics

BTS star Jin has been chosen as South Korea’s torchbearer for the 2024 Summer Olympics. While the complete details are yet to be revealed, Jin’s participation was announced on July 2. It has been revealed that the singer’s message for the rally will be ‘peace’ and ‘harmony.’ The announcement took the BTS fandom, called ARMY, by storm as fans are taking to social media to celebrate the singer’s participation.

The ceremonial Olympic Torch Relay precedes all sets of games and showcases the Olympic flame traveling from Olympia, Greece, through several countries and ending up at the site of that year’s Olympic games. The ceremony was first performed at the 1936 Berlin Summer Olympics. This year, for the Summer Olympics slated to commence on July 26, South Korea is sending approximately 142 athletes to compete in 21 games including badminton, taekwondo, archery, and fencing among others. The BTS star, Jin, will travel to France for the ceremony, joining over 11,000 torchbearers including Holocaust survivors, astronauts, athletes, and relatives of victims of the Nice terror attack among others. The torch’s journey will cover 400 locations, tracking a distance of around 12,000 kilometers.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teen Vogue (@teenvogue)

Jin recently completed his mandatory 18-month military service and was greeted by his fellow bandmates as he left the grounds. The septet members Jungkook, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, and V waited for him outside the premises. They warmly embraced each other, with RM even playing the saxophone to the tune of their chart-topping song ‘Dynamite.’ Following his release, the K-pop star organized a free hugs event at the 2024 BTS Festa and recently held a fan interaction where he opened up about his future projects.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, it was announced that American rapper Snoop Dogg would be joining NBC’s team to report on the events of the 2024 Summer Olympics. The star will be present on-site and deliver regular coverage on the Olympic Primetime Show. At the time of the announcement, Snoop said, “I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness.” We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked.”