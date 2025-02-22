BTS’ RM completes 80% of military service; ARMYs thrilled

BTS’ RM is currently serving his mandatory military service. Despite being away from public life, the artist always manages to keep the BTS fandom, the ARMYs, on their toes. Recently, the K-pop idol shared that he has already completed 80% of his service. He will join the civilian life soon. Following this, fans flooded social media expressing their enthusiasm.

On February 20, the BTS’ RM shared a post on his Instagram story updating fans about the progress of his military service. In the post, he shared a progress tracker displaying the days left until he returns to public life. The tracker showed that 80% of his military service is complete with only 110 days remaining before he meets the ARMYs again.

BTS RM/NAMJOON INSTAGRAM STORY(IES) 250220 pic.twitter.com/Vb3ZBaXnA3 Advertisement — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) February 20, 2025



Soon, fans started flooding social media sharing their excitement. One user wrote, “110 days left till Namjoon is back! GIMME A HUG. Are you ready for a 100-day celebration?”. Another fan commented, “I just want namjoon to finally be free from the military. I want all of them to be finally home but namjoon shows us extra hard that he wants to be back.” Echoing similar sentiments, one wrote, “YOONGI, JOON, TAEHYUNG, JIMIN AND JUNGKOOK HAVE ALL OFFICIALLY COMPLETED 80% OF THEIR MILITARY SERVICE, ONLY 20% LEFT, OMG WE ARE SO CLOSE.”

that’s enough i’m getting namjoon out of the military i cannot take this anymore pic.twitter.com/nUxSGGVJm8 — ᵇʸʲᵏ⁷•ᴗ• (@for_bangtan7__) February 20, 2025



One fan penned, “What do you mean my seven are returning in less than 4 months now?? UNREAL!!.” Meanwhile, another added, “We are so close to be together again.”

For the unversed, as per South Korean law, all able-bodied men aged between 18-35 have to serve in the military for 18-21 months. While Jin and J-hope have already completed their services, the remaining members are going to wrap up their duties soon. Following this, fans will get the highly awaited reunion of the global septet BTS. Fans can once again expect RM (leader), Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook to take over the music scene. Recently, J-Hope revealed tantalising details about the group’s comeback. Moreover, reports also suggest that a new album is on the way following the completion of the members’ military service.