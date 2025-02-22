Kim Ji Hoon in talks to join Lee Jung Jae, and Lim Ji Yeon for ‘Petty Love’

‘Love to Hate You’ and ‘Money Heist: Korea’ actor Kim Ji Hoon joins Lee Jung Jae and Lim Ji Yeon to lead the upcoming drama ‘Petty Love.’ Meanwhile, ‘Squid Game’ star Lee Jung Jae and ‘The Glory’ actress Lim Ji Yeon are also in discussion to lead the drama. If the three greenlight the project, ‘Petty Love’ will boast one of the most awaited and tantalising castings.

On February 19, SPOTV News reported that Kim Ji Hoon is a part of tvN’s upcoming drama “Petty Love.” In response to the report, tvN and Kim Ji Hoon’s agency BIGPICTURE ENT issued a statement. “Kim Ji Hoon is currently reviewing the offer to star in the drama.” As per reports, the makers approached Kim Ji Hoon for the role of Joo Jae Hyung. He is a warm-hearted and honest chaebol heir. Jae Hyung is a former sports star who is now a newspaper CEO.

Advertisement

‘Petty Love’ will chronicle the love-hate relationship between a veteran actor and a former award-winning political journalist. The cinema star is renowned for his detective roles and dreams of becoming a master of romantic dramas. On the other hand, the political journalist finds herself demoted to the entertainment desk.

Advertisement

For the slated drama, celebrated K-drama star Lee Jung Jae is considering the role of the veteran actor who is the frontrunner in detective stories. Meanwhile, ‘The Tale of Lady OK’ actress Lim Ji Yeon is reviewing the offer to star as the award-winning political journalist who will find herself in the entertainment terrain. Even though the three are yet to confirm their casting, fans are curious about the possibility of them coming together.

Also Read: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Seo In Guk to lead Netflix romance ‘Boyfriend on Demand’

‘Doctor Cha’ writer Jung Yeo Rang is penning ‘Petty Love.’ Meanwhile, ‘Good Partner’ director Kim Ga Ram is working at the helm. The drama will likely premiere this year.