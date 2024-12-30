BTS leader RM’s ‘Right People, Wrong Place’ hits Indian screens on THIS date!

BTS fans in India, get ready! The much-anticipated documentary ‘RM: Right People, Wrong Place’ is hitting theaters across the country on January 3, 2025.

Presented by PVRINOX Pictures, the film offers a rare glimpse into the life of RM, the leader of the global music sensation BTS, as he embarks on a journey of self-discovery while crafting his second solo album, ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’.

Directed by renowned filmmaker Lee Seok-jun, the documentary takes viewers on an eight-month exploration of RM’s creative process.

It captures the delicate balance between his public persona as a global superstar and his personal identity as Kim Namjoon, a reflective and deeply artistic individual.

The film dives into his candid thoughts, personal challenges, and creative breakthroughs, weaving a story of fame, artistry, and the quest for authenticity.

“For the first time in a long while, I feel like I’m existing as myself,” RM shares in the film, reflecting on the themes that inspired his latest album.

Through deeply personal stories, he expresses feelings of being out of place and the universal longing for connection.

The film made its global debut at the prestigious 29th Busan International Film Festival, where it ran in the Open Cinema section to rave reviews. Audiences were captivated by its mix of introspection, creativity, and breathtaking visuals, all underscored by RM’s distinctive musical style.

Indian fans now have the chance to witness this intimate portrayal of RM’s journey on the big screen. Whether you’re a devoted member of BTS’s ARMY or simply curious about the artist behind the global phenomenon, ‘RM: Right People, Wrong Place’ promises a heartfelt exploration of identity, belonging, and creativity.