Kim Soo Hyun continues to attract trouble as allegations of paid publicity emerge

K-drama sensation Kim Soo Hyun is currently in the middle of a controversy involving the late actress Kim Sae Ron. The actress’ aunt stated that Soo Hyun was in a relationship with Sae Ron for six years. She claimed that when they started dating, Sae Ron was only 15 while Soo Hyun was 27 years old. Her aunt also accused Soo Hyun and his agency, GOLD MEDALIST of financial misconduct and not supporting Sae Ron during her 2022 DUI scandal. While his agency has been releasing detailed statements refuting the claims with evidence, there is no relief. Amid the controversy, the actor is attracting allegations of manipulating public perception using paid publicity.

On Friday, South Korean outlet KNN News (Via Nate Pann) reported that there is a sudden and suspicious rise in support for Kim Soo Hyun across social media and fan communities. The sudden surge is raising serious questions and speculations. Several social media users allege that the actor has paid several users to post positive comments under his posts. These include dropping statements about Soo Hyun’s emotional and psychological distress amid the ongoing controversy. Moreover, several comments are also throwing light on his past philanthropic activities.

KNN News reported that several comments appear to be the same across different platforms. The comments included similar phrases and headlines, pushing sympathy for the ‘Queen of Tears’ actor. Moreover, Koreaboo reported screenshots revealing multiple identical articles being posted to several forums. Following the news, several netizens took to the internet to voice their disgust over the issue. They are bashing the actor and his agency for trying to manipulate public perception.

Meanwhile, after the allegations of Soo Hyun dating a minor Sae Ron gained momentum and the damage started escalating, his agency issued several statements. In one statement, they denied that Sae Ron was a juvenile when she started dating Soo Hyun. “Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron dated after she became an adult. It is completely untrue that they were in a relationship when she was a minor.” It added, “Their claims that these images date back to 2016 are baseless. The two weren’t dating at that time. The clothes Kim Sae Ron was wearing at the time were released in June 2019 by the brand, so Garo Sero Institute’s claim that the photo was taken in 2016 when Kim Sae Ron was a minor is impossible.”

