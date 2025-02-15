BTS’ Jungkook pens heartfelt letter for ARMYs amid military enlistment

The Golden Maknae of the group, BTS’ Jungkook is currently busy fulfilling his mandatory military service. Despite being way from public light, the K-pop idol manages to keep in touch with the BTS fandom, dubbed the ARMY. On February 15, the K-pop sensation penned a heartfelt letter for his fans showering appreciation and stating that he constantly thinks about them.

Taking to a fan communication server amid his military service, BTS’ Jungkook penned a note for his fans. While he updated them on his life, he wrote that he had been thinking of meeting them. He began the fan letter by asking, “ARMY, are you all doing well? Today the weather feels unusually bleak. It’s a night filled with many thoughts.”

He then revealed that he often imagined himself in photos with his fans and thought brings a smile on his face. “In those moments, I feel happy. But at times, I also feel a sense of doubt, wondering if it’s all just imagination. But even in that doubt, I’ll make sure to create even more beautiful memories than those imagined. Of course, I need to put in the effort.”

Continuing, his letter, Jungkook penned, “The heart that thinks of ARMY and the pencil that wrote my story belongs to you, and I will never forget that.” He also shared his vulnerability during his military service, admitting he felt “a bit anxious, excited, and impatient.”

In conclusion, the K-pop idol wrote, “I just want you to know that I’m constantly thinking about you. I don’t wish for anything else. Thank you for reading my words. I miss you all. I’m still waiting. Please take care of your health, and I love you.”

Meanwhile, recently the artist made waves after his hit track ‘SEVEN’ featured in the second season of ‘XO, Kitty.’ Since the track wasn’t listed in the official OST list released previously, fans were surprised. The track released in two versions, with the explicit version featuring American artist Latto. Meanwhile, the clean version featured only the K-pop sensation.

Jungkook is going to return to civilian life on June 11, 2025.