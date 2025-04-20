Jennifer Lopez slays in hot pink at F1 Saudi Grand Prix rehearsals

Jennifer Lopez is clearly not here to blend in — and certainly not on an F1 racetrack. The multi-talented icon, 55, turned heads (and probably stopped a few hearts) when she arrived at the final practice ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia wearing a sizzling hot pink catsuit.

Yes, a catsuit — and it was as fierce as you’d expect from JLo.

Advertisement

Styled to echo an F1 racing uniform, the outfit zipped up both the front and back and hugged every curve like it was custom-built in the pit lane. A darker pink belt with a sleek silver clasp cinched her waist, and she topped it off with matching pink shades, giving serious “pop queen meets pit crew” energy.

Advertisement

She even completed the look with a silver clutch and clear heels, and had her hair pulled back into a flawless, high ponytail.

Cameras caught her alongside Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari car and crew, casually looking like she could drive the thing herself.

TMZ snapped her heading into the venue, where she was prepping to headline a performance later that evening alongside Usher and Major Lazer. Yep — she’s not just showing up; she’s shutting it down.

And this bold pink moment is just the latest in JLo’s jaw-dropping fashion streak. Earlier this month, she wowed the crowd at the opening of ‘Good Night, and Good Luck’ at NYC’s Winter Garden Theatre. She wore a strapless black gown with a daring neckline and an ethereal cape that trailed behind like she was floating down the red carpet.

Fashion moments aside, Lopez has also been stepping out with her child Emme, most recently at the premiere of Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal’s ‘Othello’ revival.

The duo made quite the stylish pair — Jennifer Lopez rocked a navy two-piece by Zuhair Murad, while Emme opted for a black and white pinstriped suit that screamed quiet confidence.

Of course, behind all the glam, there’s real-life drama too. The singer-actress recently finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck in January 2025, closing the chapter on their whirlwind romance that started with a surprise Vegas wedding in 2022. But if anyone knows how to keep it moving with grace and glitter, it’s Jennifer Lopez.

She’s now throwing herself into work, and next up is a Netflix romantic comedy ‘Office Romance’ — where she’ll star opposite Brett Goldstein (yes, Roy Kent from ‘Ted Lasso’). The project, which Goldstein also co-wrote, was confirmed by JLo herself on Instagram last year.