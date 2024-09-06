BTS’ Jimin becomes first K-pop soloist with 2 albums crossing 1B streams on Spotify

BTS’ Jimin has created history with his latest milestone. The sensational singer Jimin dropped his highly anticipated comeback solo album ‘MUSE’ in July. The album’s lead track, “Who,” has emerged as a chartbuster. After ‘Who’ became the most-streamed K-pop track on Spotify, his album has crossed two billion streams on the platform. This makes ‘MUSE’ his second album do so after ‘FACE.’ The milestone makes Jimin the only K-pop to have two albums cross 1 billion streams on Spotify to date.

On September 5, Jimin’s latest solo album ‘MUSE’ surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify. Released on July 19, Jimin’s last project managed to achieve the feat within 48 days only. With the impressive numbers, the BTS member has not just achieved a personal milestone but a historical one. Moreover, reportedly, ‘MUSE’ is the first and only K-pop album released in 2024 to rack up the mark of 1 billion streams on Spotify. Additionally, it also boasts the record for the fastest K-pop solo album to achieve the milestone in Spotify’s history.

Previously, his debut solo EP ‘FACE’ hit the stream count within 153 days of its release. ‘FACE’ also holds the record as the first K-pop album to reach 1 billion streams in 2023 and now his album MUSE boasts the same achievement in 2024. The feat makes Jimin the only K-pop soloist to have two albums crossing the 1 billion streams mark on Spotify to date.

Jimin released his sophomore album, ‘MUSE’, on July 19. The album comprises seven tracks, including “Who.” The album was teased with the hit pre-release track “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band” (feat. LOCO). Other tracks from the hit album include “Rebirth (Intro),” “Interlude: Showtime,” “Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson),” “Be Mine,” and “Closer Than This.” Jimin’s second solo album, ‘MUSE,’ comes a year after his solo debut EP, FACE, which was released in 2023.

In addition to ‘MUSE’, Jimin’s travel show with bandmate Jungkook premiered earlier this year. The travel variety show, ‘Are You Sure?’, debuted on Disney+ on August 8. The show follows the BTS members as they travel across the United States, Jeju Island, and Japan, enjoying nature and indulging in thrilling activities like camping and canoeing.

Jimin is currently completing his mandatory military service alongside other band members except for Jin. He has already completed his term.