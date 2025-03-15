BTS’ J-Hope teases new track ‘Mona Lisa’ during ‘Hope on Stage’ Tour

Following the completion of his military service, BTS’ J-hope kickstarted his awaited tour at the end of February. The ‘Hope on the Stage’ tour is covering major cities in Asia and North America. The first show took take place in Seoul, South Korea. During his Brooklyn show on March 13, he performed his unreleased track ‘Mona Lisa.’ Now, the K-pop idol is gearing up to officially release his next digital single titled Mona Lisa. On March 15, J-hope revealed the date of launch along with a concept teaser. This announcement comes two weeks after J-Hope dropped the first single ‘Sweet Dreams’ featuring Miguel, from his upcoming album.

On March 15, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that BTS’ J-hope will release his next track ‘Mona Lisa’ on March 21. The agency issued a statement making the announcement. “‘MONA LISA’ is a hip-hop and R&B track that celebrates a captivating person by playfully comparing them to the iconic masterpiece ‘Mona Lisa,’ which has charmed the world for centuries. Through this song, j-hope conveys that true allure lies not in one’s external beauty but in the unique qualities that make the person special.”

BIGHIT MUSIC added, “This digital single is a heartfelt surprise gift from j-hope to his fans in appreciation of their unwavering love and support. As this release is j-hope’s way of expressing his gratitude, we kindly ask for your enthusiastic support and interest and j-hope’s future endeavors.”

Meanwhile, during his performance in Brooklyn, the K-pop idol played the unreleased track on stage. Before revealing the song, he shared the endearing meaning behind ‘Mona Lisa.’ Addressing his fandom, J-hope said, “This song is just me expressing my love; simply put, you are my masterpiece. My own Mona Lisa.”

OMGGGG THIS VIEW FROM J-HOPE’S NEW SONG “ MONA LISA” pic.twitter.com/Hd48gRcw0P — Do you know BTS⁷ ?! is seeing HOBI (@BTS_7soulmates) March 14, 2025

Meanwhile, his tour, ‘Hope on Stage’ kicked off in Seoul on February 28 and concluded on March 2. Post the March 13 and 14 Brooklyn shows, he will perform at the remaining venues across North America, Latin America, and Asia. His next stops include Chicago on March 17-18 and Mexico City on March 22-23. Subsequently, he will also dazzle fans in San Antonio, Oakland, and Los Angeles. Following this, he will head to Asia for Manila, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, Saitama, Macau, Taipei and Osaka.