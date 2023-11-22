BTS’ four youngest members announce military enlistment plans at same time

K-pop star BTS members RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook will all soon begin their military enlistment.

After much speculation about the group’s future, Bighit Music announced on Tuesday, November 21 that the four youngest members of the group have begun the process to enlist in the military at the same time.

“Hello, this is Bighit Music. We would like to inform our fans that RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have initiated the military enlistment process,” the company said in a statement issued via Weverse. “The artists are preparing to fulfill their military service duties.”

Advertisement

Their enlistment dates have not been set just yet as the label added: “We will inform you of further updates in due course,” reports aceshowbiz.com.

“We ask you for your continued love and support for RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook until they complete their military service and safely return,” the statement continued to read.

“Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artists. Thank you.”

Currently, the other three members, Jin, J-Hope and Suga, are serving their mandatory military service. Jin, the eldest member of the group, was the first to enlist on December 13, 2022.

J-Hope followed suit on April 18. Both of them enlisted as active duty soldiers.

Suga was the third member to enlist on September 22, following the end of his first solo world tour, “Suga Agust D Tour”. He, however, started his 18-month commitment as a social worker, likely because he underwent a shoulder surgery in 2020.

The group has been on a hiatus since June 2022 with the members carrying on individual activities until their reunion, which is expected in 2025. In the meantime, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook have all released their solo albums.

RM’s first studio album ‘Indigo’ was released in December 2022. Jimin dropped his mini album ‘Face’ on March 24 of this year. V’s album ‘Layover’ was released on September 8, and Jungkook unleashed his album ‘Golden’ on November 3.