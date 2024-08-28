Bruce Springsteen debunks retirement rumors, promises more tours

In a lively performance in Philadelphia, Bruce Springsteen put rumors of retirement and a farewell tour to rest. Addressing a packed crowd, Springsteen made it clear that neither he nor the E Street Band are stepping away from the stage anytime soon.

“Let me set the record straight,” Springsteen declared with a smile, as captured in a video on X. “We’re not doing any farewell tour nonsense. There will be no farewell tour for the E Street Band!” The rock legend’s comments came in response to growing speculation that his current global tour might be his last.

Springsteen, known for his electrifying live performances, was unequivocal about his intentions. “Why would I quit when thousands of people are out there cheering for us? That’s all the motivation I need. I’m not going anywhere,” he asserted, clearly enjoying the enthusiastic reaction from his fans.

Guitarist Steven Van Zandt echoed Springsteen’s sentiments, adding fuel to the fire of ongoing E Street Band rumors. In a recent discussion, Van Zandt dismissed any notions of retirement. “I don’t see the end anywhere in sight, especially in Europe where our popularity has never been higher,” he said. “We could keep playing every summer indefinitely.”

Despite earlier setbacks this year, including postponing several dates due to a peptic ulcer, Springsteen remains active and committed to his tour schedule. This summer, he even made surprise appearances, such as joining Zach Bryan on stage to perform a duet of “Atlantic City” and “Sandpaper” at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Looking ahead, Springsteen’s tour will continue with a series of dates across North America. After a stop in Washington, D.C. on September 7, he will head to cities including Baltimore, Asbury Park, Montreal, and Toronto. The tour will also make stops in Ottawa, Winnipeg, Calgary, and more. International fans can look forward to Springsteen’s return next summer with performances scheduled in Milan, Prague, and Marseille, compensating for earlier cancellations.

With these clarifications, it’s clear that Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are far from winding down. Instead, they are geared up for an ongoing global journey, promising fans more of the high-energy rock that has defined their legendary career.