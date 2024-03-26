Bruce Springsteen returns to tour circuit after health battle

Bruce Springsteen, the iconic rock star, faced a daunting challenge last year as he battled peptic ulcer disease, a condition causing painful sores in the stomach lining or upper small intestine. This health ordeal forced him to make the difficult decision to postpone parts of his world tour in September, leaving fans heartbroken over the news.

In a recent interview on SiriusXM’s “E Street Radio” with Jim Rotolo, the 74-year-old musician revealed the extent of his struggle, expressing how the pain in his diaphragm made singing impossible for months. “You sing with your diaphragm. My diaphragm was hurting so badly that when I went to make the effort to sing, it was killing me, you know? So, I literally couldn’t sing at all, you know, and that lasted for two or three months, along with just a myriad of other painful problems,” shared Springsteen.

Despite assurances from others that his symptoms would fade and things would improve, Springsteen confessed to doubts about his ability to sing again, which deeply troubled him. “You’re thinking like, ‘Hey, am I gonna sing again?’ And you know, this is one of the things I love to do the best, the most, and right now I can’t do it,” he expressed.

Advertisement

Navigating through uncertainty, Springsteen eventually found solace in the reassurance of his doctors, who finally confirmed that he would recover. “It took a while for the doctors to say, ‘Oh no, you’re gonna be OK,’” he explained. “At first, nobody was quite saying that, which made me nervous, you know. And at the end of the day, I found some great doctors and they straightened me out, and I can’t do anything but thank them all.”

Now, with his health on the mend, Springsteen and the E Street Band are back on tour, delighting audiences across the United States before embarking on a series of shows in Europe starting in May. It’s a triumphant return for the Boss, who faced adversity with resilience and gratitude for the medical professionals who helped him through.