Brahmastra teaser: Ranbir Kapoor reaches vizag for Brahmastra promotions

Brahmastra will release on September 9 after multiple delays. And fans are looking forward to experiencing the magic on the big screen in a little over three months.

SNS | New Delhi | May 31, 2022 3:18 pm

Brahmastra teaser: Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji are in Vishakhapatnam for promoting Brahmastra. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli also joined them in the promotion. The trio was welcomed by fans with gigantic garlands, hoots, and flower petal showers! Alia Bhatt was missing from the picture as she is shooting for her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone.

The makers of Brahmastra also released the teaser of the film which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.

Brahmastra will release on September 9 after multiple delays. And fans are looking forward to experiencing the magic on the big screen in a little over three months. Ranbir Kapoor is in Vishakhapatnam and looked dapper in white.

Here are some of the pictures from the promotion:

Watch the teaser here:

