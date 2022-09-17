‘Boom Padi’ from ‘Maja Ma’ will make you groove this festive season

The foot-tapping number from Maja Ma has truly won the hearts of viewers and music lovers across the nation since it launched yesterday. The Garba anthem of the year is trending with 7.5 M views (and counting) and it’s evident that everyone is ready to shake a leg on the song this festive season.

With the fans excited to groove on this track, Dancing Queen Madhuri Dixit teaches the hook step of ‘Boom Padi’ in three simple steps in a video reel. The timeless beauty performed the steps with utter grace, which will convince the viewers to stand up and match her pace and energy for ‘Boom Padi’.

The energetic song is sung by the highly accomplished Shreya Ghoshal and the very versatile Osman Mir; composed by Souumil Shringarpure and Siddharth Mahadevan, written by Priya Saraiya, and choreographed by Kruti Mahesh.

Directed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, Maja Ma is a family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colorful Indian wedding.

The film features Madhuri Dixit in the lead, in a never-seen-before role. Maja Ma boasts of an ensemble cast including Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar, and Ninad Kamat.