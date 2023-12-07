Zoya Akhtar opens up on “Luck By Chance” setback

, Zoya Akhtar, the acclaimed filmmaker, recently opened up about her reaction to the unexpected turn of events following the release of her debut directorial venture, “Luck By Chance,” in 2009. Despite garnering favorable reviews from critics, the film faced a lukewarm reception at the box office, leaving Akhtar in a reflective mood.

During a recent interview, Akhtar candidly shared her sentiments regarding the challenging period that ensued after the film’s release. Acknowledging the support she received from critics, she said, “I feel I owe critics my self-esteem for that period because I survived because of those reviews.” The director expressed the profound impact of the film’s underperformance, revealing, “You take it very badly when something that you have worked on and nurtured comes out and doesn’t do well. I cannot express what it felt like to get validation in that way. I just survived, I just felt someone was getting me.”

“Luck By Chance” featured a star-studded cast including Farhan Akhtar, Konkana Sen Sharma, Dimple Kapadia, and a cameo by Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan. Reflecting on her aspirations, Akhtar disclosed her desire to direct Shah Rukh Khan in a substantial role in the future. She emphasized that every director in the industry harbors a wish to collaborate with the renowned actor, stating, “But it has to be the right fit, the right film and the right role for someone like him. It will align when it aligns.”

The film industry veteran also highlighted the positive role played by critics during the challenging phase, providing her with a sense of validation and encouragement to persevere. Akhtar’s honesty in addressing the highs and lows of her journey in the film industry adds a relatable dimension to her narrative.

As Zoya Akhtar continues to carve her niche in the cinematic landscape, her reflections on the past, coupled with her aspirations for the future, offer a glimpse into the resilience and determination that define her artistic journey. Only time will reveal what cinematic marvels she has in store, especially with the prospect of collaborating with Bollywood’s iconic figure, Shah Rukh Khan, on the horizon.