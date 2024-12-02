Zeenat Aman reveals her iconic track ‘Laila O Laila’ was originally for a shelved film

Over the years, the 1980 track ‘Laila O Laila’ from ‘Qurbani’ featuring Zeenat Aman and Feroz Khan has emerged as a banger party track. The chartbuster still finds a spot in every Cinephile’s playlist and is a must at every party. Moreover, artists have reimagined and re-created the track. Recently, veteran star Zeenat Aman revealed that Feroz Khan didn’t picturise ‘Laila O Laila’ for ‘Qurbani’. Instead, the makers filmed the song for a canned film. Later, Khan repurposed the track for the hit film.

During her recent appearance on Indian Idol, the legendary star revealed the story behind the super-hit song. She said, “When Laila O Laila was picturised…it was the first shooting stint that I did with Feroz sahab and it wasn’t for the film Qurbani. It was for a film called Kasak. We shot for this song with a lot of love and hard work and passion. Later, Feroz Khan sahab decided that he doesn’t want to make that film (Kasak). The whole song was lifted and used in Qurbani.”

Meanwhile, in a previous Instagram post, the ‘Don’ actress penned her relationship with Feroz Khan. The duo had a rocky tuning initially, however, soon their professional relationship blossomed. Aman initially refused a small role offered by Khan, however, as fate played out, they worked together in ‘Qurbani.’ Talking about their equation, she disclosed that Khan docked her pay for arriving late on set to compensate the workers waiting.

Sharing the anecdote, she wrote, “…I landed up one hour late to set. Feroz was glowering behind his camera, and before I could offer him my meagre excuse, he cut me down to size. ‘Begum, you’re late and you’re going to pay for the delay.’ No argument, no scolding, but you can be sure that he docked my pay to pay the crew for that one hour delay.” She concluded her post by describing Feroz as “suave, charming and polished.”

Feroz Khan not only led but also directed and backed the highest-grossing film of 1980 featuring the hit track. Moreover, ‘Qurbani’ boasts a studded ensemble cast. This also starred Vinod Khanna, Amjad Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Aruna Irani, Amrish Puri, and Kader Khan.