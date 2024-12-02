Kavita Kaushik slams Salman Khan while lauding Vivek Oberoi

‘FIR’ actress and former Big Boss contestant Kavita Kaushik has stirred social media with her recent tweet. She lauded Vivek Oberoi for building an empire for himself while staying true to his principles. While showering praises, she took a subtle dig at people celebrating ‘Swag, dadagiri and roasting.’ Kavita didn’t mention any names directly, however, several users interpreted it as a dig at Salman Khan. Salman and Vivek’s public feud is well-known and now Kavita’s comment has sent fans into a frenzy.

Talking to social media Kavita re-shared a post. It read, “Vivek Oberoi has a net worth of Rs 1200 cr which is higher than that of Ranbir Kapoor and Allu Arjun.” In the caption, the television actress praised the ‘Omkara’ actor for taking a stand for his women. Moreover, she called him a ‘superb actor.’ “A superb actor, stoop up for his woman, fought against the biggest speaking truth…. but we as a country are charmed with Swag, dadagiri and roasting.”

A superb actor, stoop up for his woman, fought against the biggest speaking truth…. but we as a country are charmed with Swag, dadagiri and roasting …. https://t.co/PIpXj4sjNd
— Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) December 1, 2024



Following this, curious netizens did some digging and soon a Reddit discussion emerged. Several users believe her comment is a dig at Salman Khan. Fans noted that her older tweets suggest that Kavita was once a fan of the superstar however, her perception of Bhai changed following Big Boss 14.

For those unaware, Kavita Kaushik was a wild card contestant on Bigg Boss 14. Her negative portrayal on the show upset the actress deeply. Earlier, speaking to Bollywood Hungama, she claimed that Salman Khan didn’t have an interest in hearing her side of the story during disputes on the show. “He doesn’t listen. He is not interested.” During that time, Kavita made headlines over her fallouts with fellow contestants Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik.

Moreover, a few years ago, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Kavita refuted that she had a close rapport with Salman. She said, “I wouldn’t call it a close rapport. No. Salman and his family including Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Salim uncle and Helen aunty have seen FIR. Salim uncle had invited me over for lunch and he told me, ‘We really enjoy your show.’ They have been very gracious to me by hosting a feast for me just because they liked the show.”