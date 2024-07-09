Zaheer Iqbal shares throwback romantic moment with Sonakshi Sinha

Actor Zaheer Iqbal shared a nostalgic glimpse into his relationship with Sonakshi Sinha. He posted a romantic picture from their early dating days on Monday.

In the photograph, Sonakshi gazes affectionately at Zaheer, her hand gently wrapped around his neck, capturing a moment brimming with love and admiration.

“This day… This moment… This feeling. I knew it’s FOREVER,” Zaheer captioned the post, revealing that the snapshot was taken back in 2017.

Sonakshi Sinha responded to the heartfelt post with an endearing comment, calling Zaheer “my jaan!!!” and expressing a wish for their love to endure eternally. The couple’s social media exchange melted the hearts of fans and Bollywood colleagues alike, who flooded the comment section with love and well-wishes.

Zaheer and Sonakshi tied the knot on June 23 in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai residence. Their close family and friends witnessed the union. The civil wedding was followed by a joyful celebration at Bastian, attended by numerous Bollywood luminaries.

Reflecting on their journey, Sonakshi shared her joy on Instagram, commemorating the date as a testament to their enduring love. “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017), in each other’s eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it.” Sonakshi captioned the post.

Sonakshi, known for her versatile roles in Bollywood, is gearing up for her upcoming film ‘Kakuda’. It is a directorial venture of Aditya Sarpotdar and ready to release on July 12 on ZEE5. The movie also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem, promising a fresh and exciting addition to her repertoire.

As Zaheer and Sonakshi embark on this new chapter of their lives, their fans eagerly anticipate more heartwarming moments from this beloved Bollywood couple.