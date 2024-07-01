Sonakshi Sinha calls Zaheer Iqbal “the greenest flag ever”

Sonakshi Sinha recently shared an adorable Instagram post that has fans buzzing with excitement. The actress posted a heartwarming video featuring her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, who was seen carrying her heels, showcasing his loving and supportive nature. Sonakshi captioned the video with a touching phrase, “When you marry the greenest flag ever,” leaving her followers in awe of their sweet bond.

View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

The couple tied the knot on June 23 in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai residence, surrounded by close family and friends. The civil wedding was followed by a grand reception at Bastian, a popular Mumbai venue, where the newlyweds were joined by a host of Bollywood celebrities. The star-studded guest list included Salman Khan, Vidya Balan with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, and the legendary Saira Banu, among others, who came to celebrate Sonakshi and Zaheer’s union.

Sonakshi and Zaheer’s relationship has been a journey of love and companionship spanning seven years. They have been each other’s rock through life’s ups and downs, and their wedding day was a testament to their enduring commitment. On social media, the couple shared glimpses of their special day, which they marked as a significant milestone in their lives.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Sonakshi Sinha reflected on their beautiful journey together. She wrote about their decision to hold onto their love from the moment they first saw it in each other’s eyes on June 23, 2017. She expressed gratitude for the blessings of their families and gods, acknowledging the challenges and triumphs they have faced together. Her message conveyed a sense of hope and happiness for their future as a married couple, signing off with “Sonakshi Zaheer 23.06.2024.”

The wedding celebrations were not just a union of two individuals but also a gathering of some of Bollywood’s most beloved stars. The presence of these celebrities added a touch of glamour and excitement to the event, making it a memorable affair for everyone involved. Fans of Sonakshi and Zaheer have been showering the couple with love and well-wishes, celebrating their long-awaited union.