Sonakshi Sinha with fiery first look in Telugu debut ‘Jatadhara’ breaks the internet

Sonakshi Sinha is stepping into uncharted territory with ‘Jatadhara’, her grand entry into Telugu cinema. The makers of the film marked Women’s Day by unveiling her intense first-look poster, revealing a fierce and enigmatic persona like never before.

Coming off her powerful performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’, Sonakshi is set to stun audiences once again, this time in a role that blends mythology, supernatural elements, and high-octane action.

The excitement around ‘Jatadhara’ is palpable, and for good reason—the film promises an immersive experience rooted in legend and power.

Check the ‘Jatadhara’ first look featuring Sonakshi Sinha:

The film’s journey officially began with a muhurat ceremony in Hyderabad on February 14, attended by key industry figures.

Now, the production is shifting to a breathtaking jungle set deep within the forests of Mount Abu. At Maukaa Studios, they are creating an intricate world to bring ‘Jatadhara’’s mystical universe to life.

The film stars Sudheer Babu in a pivotal role and marks the directorial debut of Venkat Kalyan. Backed by Zee Studios, the project is production of Umesh KR Bansal, Prerna Arora, Aruna Agarwal, and Shivin Narang, with Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora as co-producers. Creative minds Divya Vijay and Sagar Ambre are also on board to shape this ambitious venture.

Sonakshi will commence shooting on March 10, stepping into a character that demands intensity, depth, and strength. Given the blend of mythology and supernatural intrigue, her role is likely to showcase a side of her acting prowess that audiences have never seen before.