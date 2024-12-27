‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ re-release: The epic comeback you can’t miss!

Fans of the iconic romantic drama ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ are in for a nostalgic treat, as the film is set to return to theatres on January 3, 2025.

The 2013 hit, which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, will give both old fans and a new generation of moviegoers the chance to experience its magic on the big screen once again.

This re-release is part of a growing trend where classic films are making a comeback in cinemas, following the success of ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ earlier this year.

Dharma Productions, the studio behind ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’, had earlier teased something related to the film, sparking rumors of a possible sequel.

However, the announcement clarified that instead of a new installment, the original film will be making its way back to theatres.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ is a coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama that resonated with audiences for its relatable themes, heartwarming performances, and unforgettable music.

Alongside Kapoor and Padukone, the film also featured Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur in key roles. The story follows four friends who reunite after years, rekindling old bonds and discovering new aspects of their lives during a wedding celebration.

Since its release, the movie has achieved cult status, with its soundtrack remaining a fan favorite. Songs like “Badtameez Dil,” “Balam Pichkari,” “Kabira,” and “Ilaahi” continue to receive love.

The film’s picturesque locations, including Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Paris, further contributed to its visual charm.

With a production budget of ₹40 crore, ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ became a massive commercial success, grossing over ₹350 crore worldwide.