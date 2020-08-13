Sadak 2 actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer. As soon as the news broke, his fans and well wishers have started pouring love and praying for his speedy recovery. Actor Arshad Warsi, who had worked with Sanjay Dutt in the Munna Bhai franchise also reacted to the latter’s lung cancer diagnosis. He said Sanjay would emerge a winner as he is a fighter.

In a conversation to Mid Day, he said: “I don’t know anyone who would have survived [the difficulties] that he has faced head-on. Despite the situations, he has an air of positivity. I have never seen him crib about his hardships. He will emerge triumphant here too; he is a fighter.”

As per reports, the two actors were expected to work in a comedy called Blockbuster next month. However, looking at the scenario, the shoot will be deferred.

“Films can come and go, but people like him are rare. I pray that he gets better.”

Arshad also mentioned that he had spoken to Sanjay when he was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital. He said, “We spoke when he was hospitalised last week; he assured me he was fine.”

On Saturday, Dutt had been hospitalised in Mumbai after he complained of chest discomfort and breathlessness. He was subsequently discharged.

On August 11, he had announced that he would be taking a short break from work for medical treatment.

A day after, Maanayata Dutt issued a statement requesting fans not to fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours over the health condition of her husband, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt.

Statement of Maanayata Dutt on Sanjay Dutt’s health: #SanjayDutt pic.twitter.com/ahIeA3YOQu — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) August 12, 2020

Dutt’s health has been a matter of concern among his fans ever since trade analyst and industry insider Komal Nahta on Tuesday night tweeted the news that that actor has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

According to reports, the 61-year-old actor will fly to the US for treatment soon.