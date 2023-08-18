Why did Priyanka Chopra step away from her New York Restaurant ‘Sona’?

According to People magazine, Priyanka Chopra, who co-founded the New York restaurant Sona with Maneesh Goyal in 2021, is withdrawing from the venture. Priyanka’s representatives provided a statement to the magazine, confirming, “Priyanka has stepped away from her partnership at Sona.” Despite this change, the restaurant will continue to operate.

Priyanka’s entrepreneurial journey with Sona:

“Priyanka has always endeavored to bring Indian culture to the fore through storytelling, whether that’s via engaging content for film and TV, or a beautifully plated dish that embodies the haute cuisine of India,”. A spokesperson mentioned. Also, that the 41-year-old actor will maintain her interest in the realm of hospitality and culinary experiences.

“Stepping away from Sona allows her to broaden these ambitions on a more global scale, and she’s excited about the possibilities that await,” the spokesperson added.

Maneesh K Goyal, co-founder of Sona and a friend as well as former business partner of Chopra Jonas, expressed that collaborating with the actor was “like a dream come true”.

“We’re grateful for her partnership and support. While she will no longer be involved as a creative partner moving forward, she remains in the Sona family and we are excited for our respective new chapters ahead,” Goyal added.

Goyal remarked that while Priyanka has disengaged from the business, “her fingerprints are still all over Sona.”

Sona made its debut in March 2021 amid ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, yet swiftly amassed a substantial social media following. Priyanka frequently posted pictures from the establishment and even arranged several family gatherings there. In 2022, she introduced the Sona Home collection, encompassing an array of products such as dinnerware, table linens, bar accessories, décor, and gifts.

Fans react with Disappointment

As the news spread through Priyanka’s most prominent fan page on Instagram, numerous individuals posed the question “why” in the comments section. One fan expressed, “Aww man I am so sad!! I wanted to celebrate my 40th birthday there. I hope she’s okay. This was a dream of hers.” Another fan remarked, “Oh no Nick named that restaurant.” Echoing disappointment, someone else wrote, “I hope she’s okay because this restaurant was her dream.”

Adding their perspective, a fan penned, “Beautiful restaurant and she and Nick inspired it so much, but they must have new business adventures planned. Would love to see them create one in LA.” A different comment speculated, “So it means she is planning something huge.”