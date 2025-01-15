When Rakesh Roshan tried to block son Hrithik from ‘Koyla’!

Hrithik Roshan recently reminisced about his early days in the film industry, sharing a candid moment with his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan in the sets of ‘Koyla’

Rakesh Roshan also recalled a memorable conversation with his father-in-law, Om Prakash, who had urged him to cast Hrithik in ‘Koyla’ despite his initial hesitation.

Advertisement

“My father-in-law wanted me to take him in the film, but I thought, ‘How will he work? He barely speaks,’” Rakesh shared. Om Prakash’s reply was simple: “Take him, he doesn’t speak to you but me.”

Advertisement

The film, ‘Koyla’, marked a turning point in Hrithik’s career, but not for the reasons one might think. Though Hrithik was still a newcomer, it was his first significant exposure to the filmmaking world.

Rakesh Roshan remembers being astonished when Hrithik gave his first shot: “When he gave his first shot, I was stunned absolutely,” Rakesh said. “By then, it was clear he had it in him,” he added with pride.

Released in 1997, ‘Koyla’ was an action thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit, with a supporting cast including Amrish Puri, Johnny Lever, and Mohnish Bahl. Despite its strong star cast, the film was an average grosser, earning ₹28.05 crore worldwide against a budget of ₹11.90 crore.

However, it was still one of the top 10 films of the year in India. The action sequences, particularly those featuring Shah Rukh Khan, received acclaim, and Amrish Puri’s portrayal of the villain earned him a Best Villain nomination at the 43rd Filmfare Awards.

While ‘Koyla’ didn’t set the box office on fire, it was a significant chapter in the Roshan family’s legacy, both professionally and personally.

It also marked the third and final collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rakesh Roshan.